BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Launched In India At An Introductory Price

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in India today. As the name suggests, this new 2 Series will be positioned below the current 3 Series. This makes the 2 Series, a new entry-level, and affordable sedan offering from BMW, in India. The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe made its global debut during November 2019, which makes it a new offering from the carmaker in global markets as well. Being a new creation, the 2-Series Gran Coupe is based on the BMW’s modular FAAR platform, with a front-wheel-drive configuration.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe arrives with an introductory price, starting at Rs 39.30 lakh for the entry-level Sport Line trim, and Rs 41.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec M Sport variant. This is slightly more than the expected pricing between 35-39 lakh. Also, BMW has only introduced the diesel powertrain option in India, while the petrol variants are expected to arrive later on.

On the exteriors, the front kidney grille looks more evolved and enlarged. The front also gets new raked headlamps with BMW’s signature- double LEDs. Being a coupe, the 2 Series gets a sloping roofline that ends in a fastback-like rear section. The car also gets pillar-less doors, which can be noticed when you open them. The 2 Series also gets an extended spoiler along with the sleeping L-shaped tail-lamps at the rear ends, to give it a sporty and aggressive look. The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe is 4,526mm long, 1,800mm wide, and 1,420mm tall. It also gets a 2,670mm long wheelbase, which is longer than its rivals. It also comes with 430-liter boot space.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe global-spec model is offered with two engine options, which include the 220i: with a 2.0-liter petrol engine, that produces 192bhp of power. The other option is the 220d: with a 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces 190bhp of power. Both these engines are mated to a standard eight-speed automatic gearbox. The Indian-spec model has arrived with the 2.0-liter diesel mill.

Despite it being an entry-point sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupé does not feel cheap or less feature-packed. On the interior front, the BMW 2 Series gets a digital instrument cluster along with a large 10.25-inch BMW iDrive touchscreen. The sedan also gets features like- cruise control, paddle shifters, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, auto air conditioner, powered front seats, a rearview camera, six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, to name a few.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The first-ever BMW 2 Series GranCoupé brings BMW’s successful four-door coupé concept into the segment for the first time. The car injects a fresh dose of individuality, aesthetic appeal, and emotional engagement into everyday usability. Driving enthusiasts will experience a new interpretation of sheer driving pleasure in this power-packed model resonating with the true BMW DNA. As the latest BMW, the first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé will attract newer target groups who aspire for a stylish and luxurious entry into the world of BMW and value performance and quality above all. This car is an irresistible choice for individuals who live life to the fullest.”

In terms of safety and other features, the BMW Efficient Dynamics comes with a host of features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50Weight Distribution, and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), DynamicStability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic DifferentialLock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold,side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer, and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe enters in the entry-level premium-luxury sedan segment in India. BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe bookings opened last week, with a booking amount set at Rs 50,000. Those who placed an order for this sedan, prior to its price announcement, are entitled to complimentary benefits equivalent to the booking amount of Rs 50,000.