Kia Motors India Registers Its Highest Ever Sales With 21,021 Units In October 2020

While the automobile sector in India was going through a tough period last year, Kia Motors made its debut in India, with the Seltos SUV. Soon after the Seltos, Kia launched its compact SUV- Sonet in India. The carmaker is known to register several new sales records with its SUVs. Raising the bar even higher, Kia Motors India has now registered its highest-ever domestic sales since it entered into the Indian market with 21,021 units sold in October 2020. The latest and Kia’s most attractive offering in the market, Kia Sonet, remains to be one of the preferred choices amongst Indian customers which found 11,721 customers last month. While Seltos too posted steady growth with sales of 8,900 units. On the back of robust sales in October, Kia Motors India has successfully crossed the 1.5 lakh sales milestone, which makes it the fourth largest vehicle manufacturer in India.

More details

The carmaker offers a lot of features at an attractive price. Kia is also known for allowing customers to choose from a variety of options, which helps fulfill the need of every customer and every budget. All this, combined with Kia Sonet’s perfect launch timing, just before the festive season in India, makes it sell like a hot cake. Kia claims that the Sonet has successfully established itself as one of the best compact SUVs in the market, and currently enjoys a high demand with an average of two vehicles sold every three minutes. This, followed by healthy demand for Seltos and Carnival indicates an improved customer sentiment in the domestic market. With demand expected to grow even further during the festive season, Kia Motors India has further streamlined its supplies to meet this strong demand and trying to maintain a minimum waiting period for its customers.

Official statement

On the successful run of Kia Motors in India, Mr. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “We are witnessing a strong surge in customer demand from across the markets, and we’re confident that it will grow even further with the onset of the festive season. It is good to see the numbers rebounding with the market slowly coming back on track as the customers are going ahead with their long-held purchases. We are extremely happy with the way we have performed in the past couple of months and are confident of continuing this success beyond Diwali as well. Keeping this in mind, we are now considering to start the third shift in our plant to meet the rapidly growing demand for our products in India.”

Overall, Kia Motors has successfully created its own space in the Indian market and the carmaker has also raised the bar for other manufacturers, which is ultimately good for the customers. The recent launch of Sonet along with the positive sentiment of customers and the upcoming festive season are encouraging signs for the brand, as well as the entire automotive sector.