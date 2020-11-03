Are We Finally Going To Get The TVS Apache RTR 310?

TVS has teased an upcoming motorcycle which will be unveiled tomorrow. Previously, we expected the Hosur-based manufacturer to roll out a special edition of its flagship product, the Apache RR 310, but the teaser released by TVS features a streetfighter-styled motorcycle. In the past, TVS had hinted that it is going to bring in another motorcycle based on the RR 310’s platform and all the speculations have suggested that it could be a streetfighter iteration of the Apache RR 310. The latest teaser cements the same speculation.

More details

We just hope that the stars align in our favour tomorrow and we get what we are banking on. If it turns out to be the Apache RTR 310, it is going to be a riot!

What can we expect?

We are not going to go over the board in speculating what we can expect from the TVS Apache RTR 310. Logical reasoning is the way to go here. First off, the naked Apache RTR 310 will do away with the gorgeous fairing and we could witness aggressive tank shrouds to lend it a proper streetfighter appeal. The teaser image features the side profile of the front end of the upcoming motorcycle, revealing a sharp headlamp unit. Being a streetfighter, TVS could make use of a straight handlebar as opposed to the aggressive clip-ons found on the 2020 TVS Apache RR 310. Couple that with slightly less aggressive footpegs and we will have a motorcycle with a more upright riding stance.

Elimination of the fairing will bring the weight down considerably so it won’t be surprising if the naked iteration turns out to be slightly sprightlier than the faired Apache RR 310. The latter, however, will have a slightly higher top-end, courtesy its aerodynamics. Less weight could also translate to a more agile nature which will certainly come in handy while negotiating traffic. Streetfighters are supposed to be urban brawlers and the upcoming naked Apache RTR 310 might turn out to be just that. The Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312.2cc DOHC, liquid-cooled engine with additional oil-cooling. The engine is good enough to churn out 34 PS and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. We can expect similar power figures to make their way to the naked iteration as well.

The Apache RR 310 received a thorough upgrade while making a transition to BS6 and we can expect all the changes make their way to the Apache RTR 310 as well. The Apache RR 310’s motor is controlled through a ride-by-wire throttle and is now mapped to 4 riding modes – Urban, Rain, Sport and Track, which can be toggled between on the fly through new switches on the handlebar. Toggling between the modes alters the engine’s fuel map and the ABS system’s behaviour. It also gets an assist and slipper clutch and a multi-information race computer, paired with the bikemaker’s SmartXonnect Bluetooth app. The instrument console is now a vertically laid out 5″ colour display which features Day and Night modes. The same features could make their way to the Apache RTR 310 as well, making it a feature-loaded streetfighter.