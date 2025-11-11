FB Mondial is back in India with Motohaus – The new Piega 452 will debut at India Bike Week 2025

A big name from Italy is coming back. The legendary FB Mondial is returning back to India, and it is happening via Motohaus India. The brand will show its new Piega 452 at India Bike Week 2025.
FB Mondial is not a new name among bikers. It began in 1929 and left a strong impression in motorcycle racing. To most riders, the brand symbolizes style, design and pure Italian passion. It won many races and gained a reputation for fine craftsmanship and performance on the track.
This legacy is now being revived by Motohaus India. The company is credited with bringing multiple international motorcycle brands to India. With FB Mondial, Motohaus aims to offer Indian riders a national motorcycle brands to India. With FB Mondial, Motohaus is bringing Indian riders the perfect mix of heritage and performance in one compelling package.
Some key things to know
- Piega 452 will be the first motorcycle to be unveiled at India Bike Week 2025.
- Sales and service for FB Mondial will be handled by Motohaus in India
- By the end of December 2025, Motohaus showrooms will be able to provide spares and support to existing FB Mondial owners.
- The company plans to build a wider dealership and service network across major cities.
The return of FB Mondial is not about just one bike; it’s about bringing the soul back into Italian motorcycling with bikes that look beautiful and feel exciting to ride. The Piega 452 would, therefore, mark this new beginning in India.
According to Tushar Shelke, Chairman and Managing Director of Motohaus India, this comeback is about much more than just a product. It’s about reviving a legacy and sharing it with the growing community of riders in India.
Motohaus believes India is ready for more premium and heritage brands. With FB Mondial, the company wants to bring together those who love classic design with modern power.
This alliance also forms part of the longer-term plan of Motohaus: making India a hub for global two-wheeler brands and supporting riders with reliable after-sales service. In other words, the FB Mondial comeback means history, style, and passion altogether. It is something new, yet with roots in a glorious past.