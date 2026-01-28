Kia India Wins Great Place To Work Certification Again Making Employees Feel Valued and Empowered

Kia India has quietly built a reputation not just for its cars, but also for the way it treats the people behind them. Inside the company, there is a definite emphasis on trust, respect and mutual growth. That approach has now been recognised again.
Kia India has been awarded Great Place To Work Certification for the second time in a row. With this achievement, it becomes the only car manufacturer in India to gain this recognition consecutively. The certification is a mirror of how employees actually feel about their place of work.
What makes this recognition meaningful is its process. It is based entirely on feedback from employees on a confidential basis. This year, 93 percent of Kia India employees participated in the survey, indicating a great culture of openness and involvement across teams.
Mr. Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India said that the recognition reflects the day-to-day choices made by people across the organisation. He highlighted that progress comes when employees are trusted to think freely, work with ownership and support one another. According to him, Kia India is still centered on providing the place where people can develop with confidence and succeed together.
Kia india’s people focus culture is based on few clear pillars
- Open and transparent communication
- Strong collaboration between functions
- Continuous learning and skills development
- Employee well being initiatives
- Equal opportunities for growth and advancement
Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work India, also recognised the consistent efforts of Kia India. He said that gaining the certification for a second year indicates a lasting commitment to employee experience and a work environment where people feel empowered.
Great Place To Work research shows that employees in certified organisations are more likely to enjoy coming to work, feel fairly treated and trust their leadership. These workplaces also attract and retain stronger talent over time.
For Kia India, this recognition is the boost that its standing as an employer that people trust and value. More importantly, it reinforces a culture in which employees feel respected, heard and supported on a daily basis.