2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift Spied: Big Tech Upgrade Coming, Launch Expected by March

Hyundai is preparing to give the Exter a mid-cycle refresh and and early signs suggest this facelift is more about improving the experience than changing the car’s personality. Test mules of the 2026 Exter have now been spotted on Indian roads, pointing to a launch around March.
The Exter has done well since its debut, mainly because of the practical cabin, easy driving manners and Hyundai’s dependable ownership experience. The facelift appears to be building on these strengths rather than reinventing the wheel.
On the outside, changes are expected to be subtle. The boxy shape and upright stance will remain, as that is a big part of the Exter’s appeal. Updates are likely to include a refreshed grille, revised bumpers and slightly reworked LED daytime running lights. New alloy wheel designs and a couple of new colour options are also expected.
The bigger story is inside the cabin. Hyundai is apparently planning a major tech upgrade here. The Exter facelift could become the most affordable car in India to use Android Automotive as its built-in system.
Unlike Android Auto, this does not use a smartphone. The car runs apps on its own, supports over the air updates and integrates Google Maps, voice commands and app downloads directly.
Along with this, the dashboard is expected to get a new dual-screen layout. A large central touchscreen with a fully digital instrument cluster will give the cabin a more modern feel. Convenience features like USB Type C ports, improved connectivity and little luxuries are also likely. Features such as wireless charging, rear AC vents, a factory dashcam and voice enabled functions are expected to continue as well, keeping the Exter competitive on equipment.
Mechanically, things should be the same as before. The 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is likely to continue with manual and AMT options. The CNG version should also remain on sale, continuing to focus on low running costs. Ride comfort, which is already a strong point, is expected to be maintained, which is suitable for daily city use.
Safety will continue to be a priority. Six airbags and electronic stability control are expected to remain standard throughout the range along with features such as hill hold assist, ISOFIX mounts and tyre pressure monitoring.
Prices will likely take a slight hit, but Hyundai’s large service network and track record of reliability should make the Exter a good value proposition. With smarter tech and the same everyday ease, the facelifted Exter looks ready to remain relevant in a very competitive space, taking on rivals like the Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and Maruti Ignis.