Kia Carens Vs Rivals: Which 7-Seat MPV Should You Choose? January 6, 2022

The automobile industry is ever-changing. Earlier most of the buyers were concentrated in the hatchback segment. Then, we saw a shift of focus towards the 5-Seater SUV segment. Now, most of the manufacturers have come up with premium 7-Seater models of SUVs. Today we have brought to you a comparison between the newest 7-Seater; Kia Carens and its competitors. Let’s see how it compares: Dimensions Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Kia Carens Length 4695 mm 4661 mm 4500 mm 4720 mm 4540mm Width 1890mm 1894 mm 1790 mm 1835 mm 1800mm Height 1755mm 1786 mm 1675 mm 1760 mm 1708mm Wheelbase 2750mm 2741 mm 2760 mm 2750 mm 2780mm As claimed by Kia, Carens has the longest wheelbase in the segment, which means that it shall have the most generous legroom in its cabin. However, cars like the XUV700, Hector Plus, and the Safari are much longer, wider, and taller. Powertrain Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Tata Safari Kia Carens Engine 2.0L Turbo Petrol/ 2.2L Diesel 2.0L Petrol/ 1.5L Diesel 1.5L Turbo Petrol/ 2.0L Diesel 2.0L Diesel 1.5L Petrol/1.5L Turbo Diesel/1.4L Turbo Petrol Transmission 6-Speed MT, 6-Speed Torque Converter Automatic 6-Speed MT, 6-Speed Torque Converter Automatic 6-Speed MT, DCT, CVT 6-Speed MT, 6-Speed Torque Converter Automatic 6-Speed MT, AT, 7-Speed DCT Power 200 PS/155 PS,185 PS 159 PS/ 115 PS 142 PS/ 170 PS 170 PS 115PS/115PS/140PS Torque 380 Nm/ 360 Nm, 420 Nm, 450 Nm (Automatic) 191 Nm/ 250 Nm 250 Nm/ 350 Nm 350 Nm 144Nm/250Nm/242Nm

Mahindra XUV700 is the clear winner in terms of power output. The car has left its rivals behind by quite a margin. One thing to note is that the base MX variant comes with a detuned diesel engine with power and torque figures of 155 PS and 360 NM which are lesser than the Hector Plus and Safari. The XUV700 diesel automatic produces 450 NM of torque as opposed to the 420 NM of torque in the manual variant.

Features

The Carens gets a plethora of features that include a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a fully digital display, one-touch electric tumble seats for easy access to the 3rd row, 64-colour ambient lighting, a skylight sunroof, and a Bose sound system with 8 speakers. Other features are Paddle shifters, smartphone wireless charging, automatic headlights, Rain sensing wipers, and Front-Parking Sensors, under-seat storage with a sliding tray, retractable cup-holders, large side door bins, two-tier storage inside the front armrest, folding armrest for the 2nd row. It gets OTA system updates and Kia Connect App as well.

It comes with two 10.25 HD screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, air purifier, wireless charging, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, AdrenoX infotainment system with 60+ connected car features, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake, 12 speaker 3D sound system by Sony, smart door handles and electronic parking brake to name a few. However, it still misses out on ventilated seats, auto-dimming IRVM, puddle lamps, and ambient lighting which is offered by others.

Offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It also gets 64 color ambient lighting, air purifier with AQI display, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, wireless charging for front two rows, front row seatback table with cupholder and device holder, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, selectable driving modes, and traction modes and ventilated seats.

The MG Hector Plus gets a 360-degree camera, heated ORVM, LED fog lamps, 7-inch MID, TPMS, 8 colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electrically adjustable passenger seat, electrically operated tailgate, tailgate opening and closing with swipe gestures, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.

The Safari gets a Soft-touch dashboard, automatic climate control, 9 speaker JBL speakers, HID projector headlamps, 8.8-inch touchscreen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, shark fin antenna, 18-inch alloy wheels, side and curtain airbags, electrically adjustable driver seat, panoramic sunroof, ISOFIX child mounts, electronic parking brake with auto hold, hill descent control, auto-dimming IRVM, TPMS, push-button start-stop with keyless entry, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, iRA connected car technology, 7 inch MID, leather seats, terrain response modes( normal, rough, wet) and cornering lamps.

Safety Features

All the SUVs are good in terms of safety, as they get ABS, EBD, TCS, HLA, ESC, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and 6-Airbags. But the XUV700 and Carens are comparatively better. Both of these cars can be considered very good in terms of safety since the Carens offers all these safety features as standard equipment, unlike the competition. Whereas the XUV700 has been awarded a 5-Star rating from the Global NCAP and it gets ADAS features that no other competitor gets.

