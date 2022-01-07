Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG Set To Launch Soon!

It is no secret that Maruti Suzuki is one of the largest carmakers in India. They also have the widest range of cars which come with a factory-fitted CNG kit making them the leader in the CNG market. Maruti Suzuki launched their new hatchback Maruti Suzuki Celerio in November last year. The hatchback already garnered 15,000 bookings in just one month and now Maruti is about to launch the new Celerio in the CNG avatar later this month. Expect the Celerio CNG to carry a premium over the standard one.

What to expect

In terms of design, the car gets a completely new exterior for the second-generation model. The car now has a more rounded look as compared to the solid and sharper corners of the old model. The front gets an upright nose and an oval grille. The grille has a chrome strip running across it and honeycomb detailing inside. The headlamps are triangular halogen units and it gets fog lamps as well. The bumper gets black detailing and angular edges to give it a sporty look. The side features a familiar ORVM with turn indicators as seen on other Maruti cars. It gets flap-type door handles and blacked-out 15-inch alloy wheels on the top-end variant.

The interiors also share a similar change of heart. The dashboard is an all-black unit with silver detailing on the steering, HVAC vents, and the center console as well. The major highlight is the Smart Play touchscreen infotainment system, seen on the top-spec models. This system supports android auto and apple car play. The highest trim also gets, steering mounted controls, push-button start/stop, and key-less entry.

The next-gen Celerio features Maruti’s K10C 1.0-liter 3-cylinder naturally aspirated dualjet petrol engine which features an idle engine start/stop system. It produces 66hp and 89nm of torque. Maruti claims that the Celerio is India’s most fuel-efficient car with a fuel economy of 26.68 km/l for the VXI AMT variant and 24.97 km/l for the ZXI+ Manual variant. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Expect the Celerio CNG to be a little lower in terms of power. Just like the petrol Celerio, the Celerio CNG could be the most efficient in its class.