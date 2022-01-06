Skoda to Join The Indian EV Party In 2023!

Skoda has pulled out the big guns. As of now, the brand is propelling itself with the Kushaq wings, and soon the Kodiaq will also follow. Moreover, the noise created by the Skoda Slavia is no less, and almost all sedan lovers are eagerly waiting for its launch. At a time like this where the current plans of Skoda are right on track, they have started to think into the future. Zac Hollis, Brand Director Skoda Auto India has said that the company will bring in the Skoda Enyaq EV to Indian shores to test out India’s EV potential.

Official Statements

Zac Hollis, said, “We will bring in Enyaq to India next year but it will be a premium offering due to the FBU taxes. (But) It will enable us to test the market,”. He continued adding the other factors that the company has to look into such as manufacturing, availability, and cost-effectiveness of batteries, and lastly the volume of cars that will be sold. All these factors will shape the future of Skoda EVs in our country. According to him, the company does not see a mass-market of Skoda EVs in India till 2025.

A Quick Recap of the Enyaq EV

The Skoda Enyaq EV is a 5-seater SUV with a rather estate car look. The car has a bulky rear-end, which might cause slight destabilization issues around corners, but offers amazing boot space and luggage carrying capacity. Upfront we get the broad nose, with the traditional Skoda grille but this time with a glass screen over it.

By and large, the car gets an edgy look with sharp-edged headlights and a sculpted bumper. On the sides, the car gets a sold streak running along both the doors carrying the bold and edgy look to the back. The back of the car is kept rather simple, with triangular taillamps and Skoda badging written across the boot lid. The car gets big alloy wheels with black and silver trim to elevate the overall aesthetic. On the inside, the car offers a complete leather stitched interior in tan brown. The dash gets a dual-tone finish in black and tan. The sits look big and bolstered for enhanced comfort.

Performance and Pricing

The car comes in three variants with different capacity battery packs. While the standard model offers a power output of 177HP and a range of 340Km, the top-spec RS version offers 300HP of power and a range of 510Km. the car also offers a rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models. As said by the Director, the car will be brought to India as a Fully Built Unit, this will make the car a premium offering from Skoda.