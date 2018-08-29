Kerala Floods: Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Contribution To PM Relief Fund

Suzuki Motorcycle India has contributed of INR 1 Crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for the flood-effected state of Kerala. The cheque of INR 1 Crore has been deposited to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), as a contribution to help rehabilitate the affected people in the state and provision for the loss caused due to the natural calamity.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has also announced a 10-day special service camp from August 30th to September 08th, 2018 across all its network in Kerala. Each flood affected vehicle reported at any Suzuki dealership or authorised service centre in the state shall be inspected for damages and brought to a road-worthy condition.

Suzuki Motorcycle India networks shall check and rectify the vehicle without charging any labour costs to customer. Engine oil and filter shall also be replaced in affected vehicles as free of cost to customer. In case where a major damage has been caused to the vehicle due to water logging, Suzuki Motorcycle India’s network representatives will assist customers with the insurance claim formalities. In case where the insurance does not cover the damage to vehicle, customers shall be offered special discount on parts.

As an advisory, Suzuki Motorcycle India has also requested customers not to start the vehicle if they suspect water would have gone inside the engine due to vehicle submerging. For any further queries, customers can call on SMIPL toll free number – 1800-121-7996.

