New 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 300 ABS With Locally Produced Parts Gets Big Price Cut

India Kawasaki has announced the launch of the all new Ninja 300 in the Indian market. The all new Ninja 300 comes with front and rear Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) along with new colours and graphics. As a part of India Kawasaki’s expansion plan, the all new Ninja 300 also gets locally produced parts. The price of the new Ninja 300 with ABS is INR 298,000 ex-showroom Delhi. Previously, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 was sold at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 3.60 lakh.

The all new Ninja 300 is equipped with a liquid-cooled strong parallel twin cylinder, DOHC and 8 valves engine. The new high-tensile steel frame adds to the chassis stability and the assist & slipper clutch, based on racing technology, acts as both a back-torque limiter and self-servo mechanism that enables a lighter clutch lever pull.

Speaking on the occasion, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said that the Company started localizing for Ninja 300 ABS as a part of its expansion plan. Initiatives like “Make In India” have also been encouraging factors in increasing localization. He further added that localization gives India Kawasaki Motors a benefit to set a very competitive price, because of which the Company can offer many new customers an opportunity to enjoy the product and also start experiencing fun of supersports riding.

Now the all new Ninja 300 ABS is available in two colour options – lime green/ebony and candy plasma blue. Customers doing pre-booking will be given “3 years of unlimited mileage warranty offer” on the all new Ninja 300 ABS. This offer will be discontinued without any prior intimation in order to give a worthy benefit to early birds. The bookings are open and customers can visit their nearest showroom for booking.