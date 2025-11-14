Hyundai Launches Smart Care Clinic Across 1,600 Centres – Huge Service Discounts for Car Owners

Hyundai Motor India has introduced a new service initiative-the Smart Care Clinic. It will run across the country for about two weeks, i.e., from 18 November 2025 to 2 December 2025. The basic philosophy for this program is very simple. Hyundai wants its customers to bring in their cars for a quick check and get some helpful offers that make regular maintenance easier.
The program will be held at over 1600 Hyundai service centres in India. So most owners should be able to reach one without any trouble.
Hyundai said this program is part of its effort to make the whole ownership journey smoother and more comfortable for customers. The company also mentioned that service quality and transparency are important to them, and this clinic is one way of going about it.
There was also a short note shared from Mr. Tarun Garg, the Whole-Time Director and COO at Hyundai Motor India. He said, “At Hyundai, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is yet another step in our ongoing endeavor to deliver value beyond mobility by ensuring the highest levels of care and convenience throughout the ownership journey. With this nationwide initiative, we aim to reaffirm our commitment to quality, reliability and service excellence. Supported by Hyundai’s extensive service network, this program ensures easy access to expert maintenance and a one-stop solution for our beloved customers across India.”
During the Smart Care Clinic, there are a number of checks and benefits that customers can receive. Some of these include:
A free 70-point checkup for the car: including the engine, brakes, electrical parts, and suspension, among other important areas.
- Up to 25% off the Extended Warranty.
- Up to 30% off on mechanical labour.
- 15% discount on interior cleaning, exterior treatment, and ceramic coating.
- 10% off on mechanical and maintenance parts.
- 15% off the Roadside Assistance policy.
As winter is around the corner, Hyundai added that it is the right time to prepare cars for the colder days. Many customers generally delay regular servicing, so these discounts may help them complete the pending maintenance work.
Hyundai also said that this program is not about discounts alone. This is more about educating the customer to understand their car better and keep it in shape.
The Smart Care Clinic is just a simple service program, but it gives a great opportunity to Hyundai owners to check their cars and save some money while doing so. With service centres all over India and a set of useful offers, many customers may find this helpful as they prepare their cars for the winter season.