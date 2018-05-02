Kawasaki Vulcan S Pearl Lava Orange Colour Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 5.58 lakh

India Kawasaki Motors (IKM) has launched a new colour option for the Vulcan S, known as Pearl Lava Orange. The Vulcan S cruiser is now available with the said paint option, with prices starting at INR 5,58,400 (5.58 lakh), ex-showroom, Delhi. The model was previously available only with the Flat Ebony black paintjob, which is currently priced at INR 5.48 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Since the changes are limited to the paintjob, the Kawasaki Vulcan S still offers the same features as the standard model which includes dual channel ABS, adjustable clutch levers and brake, three way adjustable foot pegs, handlebar which can be adjusted by an inch and an adjustable ride height of 27.8 inch. The motorcycle receives stopping power in the form of a 300mm disc at the front and a 250mm disc at the rear.

Also read: Dealer Level Discounts Of Upto INR 400,000 On Kawasaki Motorcycles

There are no changes to the engine specifications and hence the Kawasaki Vulcan S Petal Lava Orange continues to source power from the same 649cc, parallel twin engine. This engine is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 62 PS at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 63 Nm at 6,600 rpm. Paired to a six speed transmission, power is sent to the rear wheel.

Speaking on the occasion, Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said that the Vulcan S is that type of motorbike which defines a particular lifestyle. In such type of products colour of the motorcycle plays a vital role. The Vulcan S in pearl lava orange colour is available only in few countries. So bringing it in India shows commitment of Kawasaki towards the Indian market. Fun To Ride is Kawasaki’s global ideology, which perfectly fits to Vulcan S. It is different than any other cruiser mainly because of its powerful, yet easy-to-control engine, easy manoeuvring, light weight yet stable, highway riding and good fuel economy. Ergo-fit is one key feature of Vulcan S which offers a combination of adjustable components for riders of different stature, he added.