Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched In India At INR 48 Lakh

Indian Motorcycles has launched the Roadmaster Elite in India, with a price tag of INR 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The limited edition motorcycle features a custom-inspired dual tone candy paint which is handcrafted with real 23K Gold leaf badging on the tank.

The keys of the first Indian Roadmaster Elite were handed over to its owner, Swaranjit Singh Bajaj by Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India. Indian Motorcycles continues to offer a seven-inch Ride Command System as standard which comes equipped with Bluetooth audio, navigation, vehicle information & status and split-screen technology to customize the display to focus on the details essential for riders.

Commenting on the launch and exclusivity of the flagship model of the Indian Motorcycle line-up, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India, said that the Indian Roadmaster Elite embodies the rich heritage of authenticity, fine handcrafted quality and legendary American spirit. The dual-tone candy paint 23K gold leaf badging marks the uniqueness of this product. It also features the Indian Motorcycle Ride Command System, which is a pinch, touch, swipe solution for information essential for riders. This product has an attitude for riders looking for the best of the machines. They are proud to handover the keys of this unique machine to Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, the 1 st owner of Indian Roadmaster Elite in India, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Swaranjit Singh Bajaj, first owner of Indian Roadmaster Elite, said, “The Indian Roadmaster Elite is a product which is symbolic and will make a statement on the road. The exclusivity and attitude of this touring machine makes it even more special for me. I’m more than proud to be a part of the Indian Motorcycle family and the only customer to own this prized possession.”

Following are a few feature highlights of Indian Roadmaster Elite: