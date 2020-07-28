Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched in Indonesia, Gets a New Colour Option

Kawasaki, in order to grab a piece of the entry-level adventure pie, launched the Versys-X300 in India but it failed to garner the sales figures the Japanese bikemaker intended. The prime reason behind the not-so-successful run of the baby Versys in our country was attributed to its pricing. It might not have been that big a hit in India but another iteration of the baby Versys known as Versys-X 250 is quite popular in other markets. The 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 has been launched in Indonesia at INR 3.48 Lakh.

The changes

The Versys-X 250 has received a new grey colour option to mark the MY update and it does provide a rather bold stance to the affordable ADV-tourer. The bold looks are further highlighted by large ‘Versys’ decals on either side of the fuel tank. There are green inserts here and there to let the people know that they are indeed looking at a Kawasaki.

The powertrain

The baby Versys is powered by a 249cc twin-cylinder powerplant which has been tuned to churn out a maximum power of 34PS at 11,500rpm and generate a peak torque of 21.7Nm at 10,000rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit. If you compare it with the other motorcycles in its class, the performance seems adequate. The Versys-X 250 lays heavy emphasis on the adventure and touring front, the reason why it comes installed with sturdy crash guards, knuckle protectors and hard case panniers. Whether the accessories are available as a whole package or separate additions, we don’t have any word regarding that.

The Versys-X 250, as we mentioned earlier, is a rather focused ADV-tourer. The reason why we see spoke wheels instead of alloy units. 180 mm of ground clearance translates to the fact that it means business and is more than equipped to take on some not-so-hardcore trails. The baby Versys seems to have an upright and relaxed riding position which will come in really handy when you take it out on the highway for long jaunts. The windscreen included in the package also reflects its touring quotient.

Other members in the Versys family

We have no word regarding its India launch but the Versys-X 300 is still listed on the company’s official website but it due for a BS6 treatment. Mechanically, the Versys-X 300 was powered by a 296cc parallel-twin engine, tuned to deliver 40PS of power at 11,500 rpm and 25.7 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. The parallel-twin engine came mated to a six-speed transmission and claimed to deliver smooth, torquey, power at low and medium rpm and powerful acceleration at high rpm. The Versys-X 300 was built to conquer any-road, any-time. The 19” front and 17” rear spoke wheels claimed to give it greater capability on unpaved roads than its larger, street-focused brothers.

It was launched in India at INR 4.6 Lakh and was assembled at Pune’s Chakan plant. The only BS6 motorcycle in the Versys lineup available today is the Versys 1000 which was recently launched at INR 10.99 Lakh. The Kawasaki Versys 1000 is powered by a revised, BS6 compliant 1,043 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine. It produces a maximum power of 118bhp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 102Nm at 7,500 rpm, and comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.