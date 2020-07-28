Royal Enfield Introduces New Range Of Exhaust Pipes For Classic 350

It is a well-established fact that Royal Enfield bikes are the most sought after option when it comes to customisation and the Chennai-based bike manufacturer does offer a plethora of genuine accessory options to its customers. This time, the bikemaker has launched a new range of exhaust pipes for the Classic 350, starting from Rs 3300.

The company now has a total of 16 exhaust pipe options for its Classic 350 bike. These units feature two finishes – chrome and chrome/black. The new range of pipes will be made available in three styles – straight cut, slashed cut and tapered.

The new exhaust pipes are compatible with BS3, BS4, and the BS6 variants of the RE Classic 350 while complying to the noise and emission norms in the country. The customers can buy the optional exhaust systems at the brand’s official website. The use of stainless steel has allowed the brand to reduce the weight of the systems by a total of 40% when compared to the standard unit.

However, customers cannot directly order the silencers and get them delivered at their homes. They will have to place an order on the website, with their nearest dealership, and get it installed from there. This is the first time the company has offered such an exhaustive list. The company has realised that people will be looking into mass customisation in the future and Royal Enfield plans to make this option available to all its customers across the entire range of Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Royal Enfield has specifically designed the genuine silencers in parallel with the motorcycle thus ensuring their usability and functionality according to the required standards. The addition of the new exhaust system as an accessory won’t affect the existing warranty of the motorcycle. Apart from this, Royal Enfield has also added other new accessories which vary from multiple seats, leg guards, decals on the fuel tank to the different set of panniers as well as colour combinations.

Also READ: BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 And FZS 25 Launched; Prices Start At INR 1.52 Lakh

Royal Enfield, presently, is gearing up for the launch of the Meteor 350 which is supposedly replacing the Thunderbird 350 in its portfolio. The images of the upcoming bike have been leaked several times on the internet. It is said to be powered by a new motor as well as incorporate a new frame.