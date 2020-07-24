Kawasaki Rolls Out MY2021 Ninja 400 in Thailand, Gets New Colour Options

Kawasaki has launched the 2021 iteration of the Ninja 400 in Thailand. While it might not have garnered a huge response in our country, it is a considerable proposition in other countries. For the MY2021, the supersport twin-cylinder machine has been updated cosmetically as it has received four spanking new colour options. While retaining the previously available colour options as well, the count of colour schemes available for the Ninja 400 has gone up to 15!

The newly added colour options include glossy black, grey, glossy blue, and the latest KRT edition. Apart from the new colour schemes, there are no other changes made to the Ninja 400 and it remains the same, cosmetically as well as mechanically.

Design-wise, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 takes design cues from its elder siblings. Up-front, the model is equipped with dual LED headlamps and a ZX-10R inspired LED tail lamp. As compared to the Ninja 300, the new Ninja 400 receives a sharper design for the headlight cluster, fuel tank, fairing and body panels. The LED turn indicators continue to be mounted on the fairing. Based on a Trellis frame which makes the model 6kgs lighter than its predecessor, the Ninja 400 tips the scales at 168 kgs (wet). The lighter weight can also be attributed to the smaller fuel tank which now stores 14 litres of petrol as opposed to 17 litres in the Ninja 300.

Feature wise, the Ninja 400 has a LCD panel for the instrument cluster. Suspension duties on the model are taken care of by 41 mm Kayaba sourced forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. The motorcycle is equipped with a 310 mm disc and a 220 mm disc at the front and rear respectively. Also on offer is a Nissan sourced ABS. Propelling the new Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a 399 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 49 PS at 10,000 rpm while the peak torque of 38 Nm comes up at 8,000 rpm. This motor is paired to a six-speed transmission.

After officially launching the Ninja ZX-25R in Indonesia, Kawasaki also unveiled the 2021 iteration of the ZX-6R. While all the mechanicals have remained unchanged, Kawasaki introduced a new livery for the 2021 model. The same colour scheme featuring shades of white and red was also seen on the quarter-litre four-pot ZX-25R.

In the process of getting draped in new shades, the ZX-6R hasn’t lost its identity and is still is a Ninja because green and black still constitute a major part of the new livery. Apart from white and red shades on its lower fairing and above the split, full-LED headlamps, it also gets a red pinstripe that runs from the fairing to the tail section. Like we mentioned earlier, the motorcycle remains exactly the same mechanically and continues to derive power from a 636 cc inline-four motor which cranks out 130 PS @ 13,500 rpm and 70.8 Nm at 11,000 rpm. All that power is channelled to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox.