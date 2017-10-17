Kawasaki India To Open 10 New Dealerships Soon

India Kawasaki Motors (IKM) or Kawasaki India recently shifted its complete production from Bajaj Auto’s plant in Akurdi to their facility in Chakan. Now, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer plans to expand its dealer network in India and has revealed its future plans.

IKM will soon be opening 10 new showrooms spread across the country. The new showrooms will come up in regions such as Kolhapur, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, Mangalore, Kolkata, Dehradun, Bhubaneshwar, Ludhiana and Goa. These dealerships will be an addition to the current lot of 12 dealerships that are present in cities including Chandigarh, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore and Cochin.

Kawasaki has got a concept of soft-opening of dealership, after which bookings are accepted, so that customers don’t need to wait until full-fledged services commence. Each existing dealer has its own service centre and additionally eight dealers run mobile service van in selected cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Yutaka Yamashita Managing Director of IKM, said that geographically, India is a very big country and to reach out the customers is a challenging task. A solid dealer base is very essential. With these ten new dealerships they will have total 22 dealerships. Now their customers and sports bike enthusiastic from these cities can see, touch and feel their variety of products. A robust dealer network will also help them to make continuous improvements in their after-sales services, which is linked with customer satisfaction.