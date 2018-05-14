New BMW M2 Competition India Launch May Happen Soon, Suggest Reports

The compact, lightweight, tail happy sports coupe with 365 bhp on tap, an optional 6-speed stick shifter and of course, rear wheel drive, BMW M2 is reportedly heading to India and will be launched ‘soon’. The performance sedan will reportedly arrive with a competitive price tag of INR 85 lakh (ex-showroom), and will only be available with the new ‘Competition’ package.

What would you get for that money?

The all-new M2 is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-scroll turbocharged, 6-cylinder inline engine which produces 365 bhp at 6,500 rpm and maximum revs of 7,000 rpm, while peak torque is rated at 465Nm between 1,400 and 5,560 rpm, with the overboost function raising this figure by 35 Nm to 500 Nm lb-ft between 1,450 and 4,750 rpm.

The M2 rides on lightweight 19-inch forged wheels, wrapped around with exclusive 19-inch Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires measuring 245/35 ZR 19 in the front and 265/35 ZR 19 at the rear. Stopping power is provided by perforated and inner-vented brake discs measuring 15 inches at the front axle and 14.5 inches at the rear axle, grabbed by four-piston fixed calipers up front and two-piston fixed calipers at the rear.

With the optional M Double Clutch Transmission (M DCT) with Drivelogic in place and Launch Control activated, the new BMW M2 completes the sprint from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds (4.4 s with the six-speed manual gearbox with rev-matching). The top speed of the all-new BMW M2 is electronically limited to 155 mph. The new BMW M2 will also receive M Dynamic Mode (MDM), a sub-function of Dynamic Stability Control (DSC).

Source: NDTV Auto

Here’s a complete image gallery of the new BMW M2: