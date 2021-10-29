Kawasaki launches MY22 Versys 1000 At INR 11,55,000/

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd. (IKM) has announced the launch of MY22 Versys 1000. The Versys 1000 will be available in “CANDY LIME GREEN TYPE 3” colour and the price will be starting at INR 11,55,000/-(Ex-Showroom). Deliveries will commence from Mid-November.

Specs

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 is an adventure tourer and is more biased towards munching miles on the highways rather than going off the beaten path. The Versys 1000 features a powerful liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve 1,043cc in-line four-cylinder engine, which puts out 120 PS of power and 102Nm of torque.

The engine has been tuned for better throttle response and strong torque throughout the rpm range. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed return type transmission and comes with a wet multi-plate assist & slipper clutch. The bike comes equipped with disc brakes all around with dual-discs and radial-mount front brake calipers. Coming to suspension, front forks offer a long 150mm travel. At the back, we get a horizontal gas-charged mono-shock.

Electronics and safety features

The bike comes equipped with electronic throttle valves, electronic cruise control, cornering management functions, traction control, and an anti-lock braking system; which guarantee a smoother and safer ride.

Highlights of the Versys 1000

The bike gets an aluminium twin-tube frame, giving it strength and making it much lighter. The twin LED headlamps offer great illumination at night, instilling confidence in the rider. We also see an adjustable windscreen for more customizability. The bike also offers a DC power source.

K-Care

Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd. has also announced the launch of K-CARE for MY22 Versys 1000. This package includes an Extended Warranty and Annual Maintenance Contract for four years.

K-CARE safeguards owners in different ways:

Especially designed Maintenance package menu Guarantees authentic fitments with Extension in warranty Assures job work by Kawasaki certified technicians Allows redemption at all authorized dealership facilities in the country

K-CARE also offers transfer of package to a subsequent owner at the time of vehicle resale. The extended warranty is identical to the standard warranty and follows the Kawasaki maintenance schedule. All and all the Kawasaki MY22 Versys 1000 offers a great package for enthusiasts and riders who like to spend a good amount of time on the saddle with adventure on their mind.