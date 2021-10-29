Honda BigWing Outlet Now In Worli, Mumbai

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt . Ltd. (HMSI) has announced the inauguration of their premium big bikes vertical – the Honda BigWing Worli in Mumbai. Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by BigWing Topline in top major locations and BigWing in other demand centres.

While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from H’ness-CB350, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE, CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and the Flagship Model Gold Wing Tour. The BigWing Delights Mid-size Motorcycle fans of honda.

Official statement

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing Worli, Mumbai, Mr, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing , Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said ” our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s Exclusive Premium Motorcycle Network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customers. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing Worli,Mumbai. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycle closer to customers in Mumbai and bring Them our Mid -Size Range of premium motorcycles. ”

Noteworthy, the differentiated Silver Wings, expanded From its First Gurgaon Showroom ,inaugurated in the end of FY’20 to now over 79 operational Touch Points across the county.

Honda to enter the EV market soon

No matter what you say about Honda India, it is a giant when it comes to the 2-wheeler industry of India. Now, with more and more of its rivals entering the EV industry, Honda is gearing up to make its move. Honda has announced its entry into the electric 2-wheeler market in India. It might not come out as an absolute shocker because Honda had showcased its PCX series electric scooter for the first time in 2018 at the Delhi Auto Expo, and also in 2020 at a private event. The PCX scooter was patented in May 2021. The company aims to start its feasibility runs after the holiday season and might just launch the scooter in 2022.

HMSI president, MD and CEO Atsushi Ogata told PTI that the company has decided to plug into the EV market following detailed discussions with parent Honda Motor Company, Japan. While in-depth and model-specific details have yet to be finalised, Ogata said, “We have made a commitment to launch [an EV product] within the next financial year.”