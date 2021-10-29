Rolls-Royce Gives Meaning To Brooding Luxury With Its Black Badge Ghost

Rolls Royce is a brand that defines opulence and luxury. They truly take the best that exists and make it better. The ‘Black Badge’ line by Rolls Royce picks up from where it left and shoulders it forward. It brings out the real meaning of infinite, the symbol that represents the Black Badge. It pushes the limits of design and performance, in its already confounding cars. Rolls Royce is adding new members to its Black Badge line-up and now even the ‘Ghost’ of the night gets a taste of black.

Design changes in the Ghost

All the Black Badge models offer a post opulent design, with a complete focus on minimalism. The car gets a dark color scheme. A black illuminated grille, black hood, and black roof extending to the rear; are brought out by the dark grey surrounds. The Spirit of Ecstasy, which also gets a black treatment, sits like a crown on the hood of the car. The specially designed 21-inch carbon alloy composite wheels, with their layered design add gravitas to the look of the car.

Inside the car, is a journey through the night sky. With the shooting star headliner and black wood veneer, coupled with luxurious hues, customizable shades, and colours; you are bound to be mesmerized. The colour used on the inside fabrics also coats the brake callipers and the streaks that run along the sides of the car from the headlights to the taillights.

Performance enhancement in the Ghost

Under the hood of the Black Badge, sits the same 6.75L twin-turbocharged V12 engine that offers enhanced performance. When coupled with the 8-speed automatic gearbox, the car puts out 591HP of power and 900Nm of torque. The air suspensions now offer more travel that helps contain body roll. The all-wheel-drive and 4-wheel steering systems also get fine tunes. As the Black-Badge Ghost is more inclined towards the young buyers of the brand, the car gets new modes that take the performance even further, while also making the car sound sportier.

The Black Badge gives a richer and more appealing look to the buyers interested in a tad bit more fun and better performance.