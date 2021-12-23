Kawasaki India To Increase Prices Across Its Portfolio

Kawasaki models currently available in India will receive a price rise. New prices will be effective from 1st January 2022. Kawasaki announced this via their social media handle about the price hike and models under new prices.

Here’s how much these Kawasakis cost now

The Kawasaki range in India starts with Ninja 300 which received a price hike of ₹6000. Kawasaki Ninja 300 is now priced at ₹3.24 Lakhs. While the elder sibling Ninja 650 which was priced at ₹6.61 Lakhs is now priced at ₹6.68 lakhs which is ₹7000 more. The naked counterpart which is the Z650 hasn’t undergone any price hike so it’s still priced at ₹6.24 lakhs.

The Retro Model of Z650 which is called Z 650RS will get expensive by ₹7,000 and will cost ₹6.72 Lakhs. Kawasaki’s only cruiser bike the Vulcan S has got a rise of ₹6000, so now the Vulcan S is priced at ₹6.16 lakhs

Kawaski also has 2 ADV bikes in their lineup, the Versys 650 and Versys 1000. The Versys 650 has received a price hike of ₹17,000, after the price hike Versys 650 now costs ₹7.15 Lakhs while the elder sibling has received a hike of ₹22,500 and the Versys 1000 now cost ₹11.72 Lakhs.

The flagship range of Kawasaki that includes Kawasaki Ninja ZX10-R and Ninja 1000 SX is priced at ₹15.37 lakhs and ₹11.51 Lakhs respectively. Both bikes received a price hike of ₹23,000 and ₹11,000 respectively. On the other hand, Kawasaki Z900 is now priced at ₹8.50 Lakhs after receiving a price hike of ₹8000 and the retro-modern classic W800 is now priced at ₹7.33 lakhs which was previously priced at ₹7.08 Lakhs

The flagship motorcycle range in the entire Kawasaki lineup= Z H2 and Z H2 SE has not witnessed a hike in the latest price revisions. Both naked streetfighters continue to be priced at Rs 21.90 lakh and 25.90 lakh respectively. Kawasaki also hasn’t touched the existing prices of the brand’s KX range of dirt bikes. The range consists of KX100, KX250, KX450, and KX450R, the last of them recently launched in India. The bikes are priced at Rs 4.88 lakh, Rs 7.99 lakh, Rs 8.59 lakh, and Rs 8.99 lakh respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

