Meet Shengshi GK350 – Honda CB300R’s Chinese Doppelganger

While old stories and folklores have characterized doppelgangers as sinister and evil entities, this Chinese look-alike of the Honda CB300R might be able to change this notion. From the land of the dragon, the Shengshi GK350 is an unmistakable doppelganger of the Honda CB300R. Unlike Honda which is supposed to reel out the CB300R for India in January 2022, Shengshi has made its bike exclusive for the Chinese market. Let’s take a look at why this bike can be a complete game-changer.

A threat to Honda

It is a fact that the design of Shengshi GK350 is heavily inspired by the Honda CB300R, but the bike has a few tricks up its sleeve that makes this bike a big threat to Honda.

The Chinese motorcycle packs a number of features over its Honda counterpart which make it stand out. It is also powered by a bigger engine which makes it more powerful. Cost is another big factor as the GK350 is priced at ₹2.72 lakh and the CB300R is expected at nearly the same price, close to ₹2.5 lakh. Although the bike is exclusive to China, if the GK350 performs well in its hometown, Shengshi might release it in the Indian market as well. The similar price and the added features can make this bike a staunch rival for Honda, and maybe even surpass it.

Specs and features

Shengshi GK350 gets a circular LED headlight with DRL, single-piece step-up seat and short handle mounted circular mirrors. The bike is rugged and gets additional undercarriage protection. The wheels are robust and retro spoked wheels. It also gets wider tubeless rubber stretched over both wheels. The exhaust on the bike is also different with a raised twin-tip set up which makes the bike look net. The instrument cluster is a Bluetooth-enabled LCD display that supports navigation. Shengshi also offers striking graphics and a painted front rim for a more appealing look.

In terms of performance, the bike gets a 350cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine; that puts out 38.9BHP of power and 32.8Nm of torque. It is sprung on 43mm Upside-down forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. It is also equipped with disk brakes on both ends and gets Dual-channel ABS.

