Kawasaki India offers a Rs 2.89 lakh discount on the Ninja ZX 10R

Big litre class superbikes usually stay expensive and rarely see major price changes. That is why this update from Kawasaki has caught the attention of many riders across the country.
Kawasaki India has announced a big discount on the Ninja ZX 10R. The offer has been promoted via the brand’s official social media channels and it is available until 31 March 2026.
The bike normally carries an ex-showroom price of Rs 20.79 lakh. With the new discount of Rs 2.89 lakh being applied, the effective price now drops to Rs 17.90 lakh ex-showroom. For a motorcycle in this category, that is a serious difference.
Many buyers consider the ZX 10R to be one of the more accessible litre class superbikes in India. With this limited time price drop, it is even more attractive.
Some important things about the offer
- Discount of Rs 2.89 lakh announced by Kawasaki India
- Effective ex-showroom price now Rs 17.90 lakh
- Offer valid until 31 March 2026
- Announced through official Kawasaki social media channels
The motorcycle itself has not been changed. Kawasaki has not made any mechanical updates as part of this offer.
Power still comes from the familiar 998cc liquid cooled inline four engine. It generates about 202 bhp with RAM-Air intake and 112 Nm of torque. A six speed gearbox is responsible for the power delivery and also receives a slip assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter.
Technology is still strong as well. The ZX 10R has a TFT display and a number of electronic rider aids.
Some important features
- Multiple riding modes
- Traction control system
- Launch control
- Engine brake control
- Cruise control
- Quickshifter
Even among competitors it still stands out. The ZX 10R currently costs much less than the BMW S 1000 RR which starts significantly higher in India.
For riders who were waiting for the right time, this discount could make the decision much easier. The ZX 10R already had a strong reputation, and the new price simply makes it harder to ignore.