Royal Enfield’s Upcoming 750 Cafe Racer Spotted Testing

Royal Enfield fans always keep a close eye on new test bikes. The company’s next big step appears to be a new 750 cc platform. Recent spy sightings show a cafe racer based on this platform and it looks like a bigger and more powerful version of the familiar Continental GT.
The motorcycle was spotted being tested in India without camouflage. Because of this, many of the details of the design and hardware are now easier to understand.
The overall look still follows the classic cafe racer style that Royal Enfield riders are already familiar with.
Key design details that are seen on the test bike
- Low clip on handlebars for a sporty riding position
- Sculpted fuel tank (with knee recesses)
- Short and sharp tail section
- Circular LED headlamp
- Twin upswept exhaust pipes
- Parts of the engine finished in black
Some versions of the bike may also receive a small fairing in the front. This type of fairing is often known as a bikini or quarter fairing. It adds a racing inspired look and gives a small windscreen in front of the rider.
The setup of the dashboard looks different from the current Continental GT 650. Instead of the twin dial cluster, the new bike may have a single digital display. This unit is expected to support features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, music control and trip information.
The biggest change is expected to be the engine.
Royal Enfield is believed to be preparing a 750cc parallel twin motor. The design will probably be based on the current 650 engine but with a bigger bore. Early estimates suggest power figures between 55 and 60 bhp with torque around 60 to 65 Nm. The engine will continue to be air and oil cooled and will have fuel injection.
A six speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch is also expected.
The chassis and braking hardware will also be updated.
Important mechanical highlights
- New lightweight chassis platform
- Telescopic front forks
- Twin rear shock absorbers
- Dual disc brakes at the front
- Single disc brake at the rear
- ByBre brake calipers
- 18 inch wheels with wider tyres
The dual front discs are a major upgrade compared to the 650 version. This should help the motorcycle handle the extra power safely.
Royal Enfield is also expected to expand this 750 platform with more models. Future bikes could include a larger Himalayan and other versions of the Continental GT.
The cafe racer itself could be exhibited worldwide at EICMA. If everything goes according to plan, the India launch could occur before the end of the year or early in 2027. The expected price may be around Rs 3.9 lakh ex showroom.
For many riders, the prospect of a larger Royal Enfield twin is an exciting one. This new 750 cafe racer looks ready to take the familiar Continental GT formula to the next level while keeping the classic character that fans enjoy.