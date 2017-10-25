2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Images, Features, Tech Specs And All You Need To Know

The 2017 Tokyo Motor Show served as the stage for the unveiling of the new 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400. The new Ninja 400 will replace the Ninja 300 in International markets, and in India. Apart from an updated hardware list, the new 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 will also be lighter and more powerful than the motorcycle it will replace. Here’s everything that we know about the 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Expected Prices

The new 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400, with the added hardware and features, will carry a premium over its predecessor. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is sold at INR 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ninja 400 is expected to carry an ex-showroom price tag of around INR 4 lakh.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Expected Launch Date

Keeping up with the environment regulations, Kawasaki had introduced the BS-IV compliant Ninja 300 in the Indian market a few months ago. Thus, the new 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is not likely to reach the Indian shores till the second half of 2018.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Features and Details

The new 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 draws styling cues from its supercharged litre-class sibling, the Ninja H2. The motorcycle continues with the dual headlight setup although it now features an LED illuminator. The headlight design itself is sharper than the the Ninja 300. Don’t miss the chin-spoilers below the twin LED headlamps that give it the distinct character of its litre-class siblings. At the rear is a ZX-10R inspired LED tail light.

Apart from the headlight, the body panels, fairing and the fuel-tank too receive a design upgrade. However, it continues to use the fairing integrated front blinkers which give the motorcycle a clean design. Ride related information is displayed on a new LCD panel.

The new Ninja 400 is built around a new steel trellis frame which uses the engine as a stressed member. The new frame also helps the motorcycle shed 6 kilograms over its predecessor (174 kg wet), tipping the scale at 168 kg (wet). Although part of that weight saving also goes to a relatively smaller fuel tank that carries 14-litres of petrol instead of 17-litre on the Ninja 300.

The 2018 Ninja 400 continues to use a conventional telescopic suspension upfront although this time, it uses a 41 mm Kayaba forks and a monoshock at the rear. The Ninja 400 uses a rather simpler 5-spoke wheel design.

Kawasaki claims that the large-volume bodywork offers better wind protection. Add to that the relatively relaxed riding position and the Ninja 400 should haul your rear over long distances in comfort. The seat height stands 785mm tall and uses thicker foam for enhanced comfort.

Accessories Include:

Larger windscreen

ERGO-FIT High Seat

Frame Sliders

12V Socket

Tank Bag

Pillion Seat Cover

Titanium Akrapovic Exhaust

2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Engine and Performance

The new 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 uses an all-new 399cc parallel-twin, liquid cooled engine which is tuned to deliver 45 hp of power @ 10,000 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque @ 8,000 rpm. It also features a Assist and Slipper clutch. The engine is claimed to offer better performance throughout the range, with improved low-down torque. The motorcycle gets a larger airbox for increased intake efficiency.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Safety

Stopping power is provided by a 310mm single-disc brake upfront and a single-disc at the rear. The safety net includes Nissin ABS.

2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Technical Specifications

Engine DOHC Liquid-Cooled Parallel-Twin Displacement 399cc Power 45hp @ 10,000rpm Torque 38 Nm @ 8,000rpm Kerb Weight 168 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14-litre Seat Height 785 mm

