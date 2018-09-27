Join Indian Motorcycle Company on Their ‘Golden Quadrilateral’ Ride to Promote Girl Child Education

Indian Motorcycle Company flagged off an 8000 kilometre, 19-day ride across 15 cities to raise funds for girl child education. The ride was flagged off from the Indian Showroom in Delhi and will conclude at the capital city on 14th October. The riders, who share a mutual belief and dedication in giving back to the community, will join the motorcycle brand in this epic ride. Joining the owners are some renowned riders like Sonia Jain, Roshni Misbah, Rahul Mazumder, Zohair Ahmed and Shruti Singh and many others who have been posting images of the ride on their social media accounts.

The Indian Motorcycle Company also donated educational kits at Arya Kanya Sadan in Faridabad as a part of their social initiative. “We at Indian Motorcycle® want to make a difference and provide the right support for this noble cause of educating the girl child. The K2K ride organized last year was a huge success and we were able to make contributions to schools in India. Through the GQ ride, we aim to cover 15 cities, identify and contribute to institutions which are committed to ensuring primary and high school education for underprivileged girls.” said Mr Pankaj Dubey, Country Head and Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd on this epic journey.

We appreciate Indian Motorcycle Company to undertake this initiative under the Wheels Of Change programme which is an initiative made by the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group community to promote the education of the girl child. The programme aims to felicitate people who are determined to the noble cause of educating the girl child.