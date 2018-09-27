Join Indian Motorcycle Company on Their ‘Golden Quadrilateral’ Ride to Promote Girl Child Education
Indian Motorcycle Company flagged off an 8000 kilometre, 19-day ride across 15 cities to raise funds for girl child education. The ride was flagged off from the Indian Showroom in Delhi and will conclude at the capital city on 14th October. The riders, who share a mutual belief and dedication in giving back to the community, will join the motorcycle brand in this epic ride. Joining the owners are some renowned riders like Sonia Jain, Roshni Misbah, Rahul Mazumder, Zohair Ahmed and Shruti Singh and many others who have been posting images of the ride on their social media accounts.
View this post on Instagram
Whatta machine! Feels like a 4BHK villa yet so nimble and agile once on the move! The 19day GQ ride for #wheelsofchange begins tommorow,27 September 2018,flag off at 5.00am from the @indianmotorcycleindia Arjangarh showroom in Delhi. See you Rajasthan! . . #indian #indianmotorcycles #goldenquadrilateral #gqride #2018 #wheelsofchange #imtheindianbiker #sbkindia #pistonaddictz #instamotogallery #motorcyclemafia #cruiser #roadmaster #royalaf #4bhk #
The Indian Motorcycle Company also donated educational kits at Arya Kanya Sadan in Faridabad as a part of their social initiative. “We at Indian Motorcycle® want to make a difference and provide the right support for this noble cause of educating the girl child. The K2K ride organized last year was a huge success and we were able to make contributions to schools in India. Through the GQ ride, we aim to cover 15 cities, identify and contribute to institutions which are committed to ensuring primary and high school education for underprivileged girls.” said Mr Pankaj Dubey, Country Head and Managing Director, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd on this epic journey.
View this post on Instagram
9000 kms | Golden Quadrilateral | 15 Cities | Girl Child Education ❤️ Join me irrespective of the Motorcycle, Scooter, you Ride or just want to be my Pillion. Aap sab Invited hain , milne aayein 😊 aur apne Badges & certificate bhi lein as a token of appreciation. Here is the Schedule : Gurgaon : 26th Sep Jaipur : 27th Sep Jaisalmer : 28th Sep Ahmedabad : 1st Oct Mumbai : 2nd Oct Pune : 3rd Oct Hubbali: 4th Oct Bengaluru : 5th-6th Oct Chennai : 7th Oct Vijayawada : 8th Oct Bhubaneshwar : 9th Oct Kolkata : 10th Oct Aurangabad : 11th Oct Lucknow : 13th Oct Delhi : 14th Oct . . . . . #GQRide #IndianMotorcycle #WheelsOfChange #roshnimisbah #hijabibiker #Goldenquadrilateral
We appreciate Indian Motorcycle Company to undertake this initiative under the Wheels Of Change programme which is an initiative made by the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group community to promote the education of the girl child. The programme aims to felicitate people who are determined to the noble cause of educating the girl child.