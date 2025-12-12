JLR redesigns the crosscar beam with a new hybrid material, cutting 50,000+ tonnes of CO₂ yearly

JLR has made a quiet but very important change to one of the most hidden parts of a car – the crosscar beam. It is behind the dashboard and is basically like a safety backbone. Even though most people never see it, this part plays a big role in keeping passengers safe and the cabin calm.
In its next generation of vehicles, JLR has redesigned this beam, with a new combination of fibre reinforced plastic and steel. This hybrid structure replaces the normal magnesium, which is very carbon-intensive to produce. By removing magnesium, JLR expects to be able to reduce more than 50,000 tonnes of CO2 every year, equivalent to about 17,000 homes in the UK using the same amount of energy each year.
Why this beam matters
Here’s what the crosscar beam holds inside a car:
- Helps protect passengers during an impact
- Supports the airbags and ensures they are placed correctly
- Reduces cabin noise and vibration for a calmer experience
- Keeps the dashboard stable and firmly secured
So even though it remains out of sight, it has impacts on both safety and comfort.
What’s new about the design
The new structure contains two mixed materials:
- Fibre-reinforced plastic – light in nature, can absorb energy well
- Steel, which provides stiffness and strength to the beam
Together, they keep the safety performance strong but reduce the emissions. This change is followed months of testing done with suppliers Celanese, CCP Gransden and Petford Group. The material was tested for strength, refinement and long-term durability before it was approved by JLR for future vehicles.
What JLR says
Thomas Mueller, who leads Product Engineering at JLR, says this update demonstrates how one small, hidden part can make a big sustainability impact while having no affect on the luxury feel of the brand’s cars.
Lead Research Engineer Matthew Atkinson adds that switching from magnesium is not as easy as one material being for another. It required some delicate redesigning for the new beam to meet strict safety standards while still trimming carbon.
A Small Change with a Big Purpose
This innovation is part of JLR’s overall Reimagine approach, aims to build modern luxury vehicles with sustainability at the heart. By reworking even the parts nobody sees, the company is demonstrating how future cars can be safer, quieter and far cleaner for the planet.