JK Tyres Introduces Treel – An App-based Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Knowing if your car’s tyres are running the correct pressure is important. But it is mostly done visually or checked at tyre shops which have inaccurate gauges. What was until now reserved as a feature for premium cars, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System will now be available for all kinds of vehicles. JK Tyres announced the launch of Treel Sensors, a one of a kind technology-based tool geared towards smart monitoring and maintenance of tyres. A move which aims to deliver advanced mobility solutions to commercial and passenger vehicle owners, the launch of Treel Sensors is an outcome of JK Tyre’s recent financial acquisition in Treel Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up venture.

Maintaining optimal tyre pressure provides greater safety on road, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) monitors the tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure and temperature. In the case of Treel, the information collected by this smart monitoring system is relayed on a real-time basis to the vehicle owner’s smartphone via Bluetooth on to a mobile application, thus allowing for early detection of issues and deployment of timely preventive measures to avoid them. With the help of TPMS, Treel Sensors also deliver higher fuel efficiency, enhances tyre life and minimizes operational expenses. This product is now commercially available at more than 700 dealerships across India. JK Tyre also plans to sell the technology solution online via an exclusive e-commerce sales channel to end customers.

Speaking on the launch, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries said, “Being the pioneers of Radials in India, we have done it yet again by introducing ‘Smart Tyre’ as an extension to our initiative of providing mobility solutions to both Commercial and Passenger vehicle owners. The introduction of TREEL Sensors is the first such high-tech move towards creating a Smart Tyre in Indian markets. It provides an enhanced value proposition to vehicle owners, particularly fleets, by reducing their operational costs. Underscoring our commitment to ‘Make in India’, TREEL Sensors are designed, developed and manufactured in our Pune facility and are already in use by fleet owners as part of a countrywide pilot.”