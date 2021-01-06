JK Tyre To Provide UX Royale Radial Tyres For Hyundai Creta

The flagship company from JK Organisations, JK Tyre today, announced a tie-up with the second-largest automaker in India by market share, Hyundai Motor India. JK Tyre, under this tie-up, has become the exclusive tyre partner for the Hyundai Creta, for the top-end trims, more specifically. JK Tyre is a known brand for Indian Roads. Through this tie-up with Hyundai for its Creta, JK Tyre will be offering it’s UX Royale 215/60 R17, that is 17-inch tyres for the top-end variants of the all-new, recently launched Hyundai Creta.

More details

The UX Royale 215/60 17 inchers from JK Tyre would pack in 5-Rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove and aero wing design which should presumably make it a good fit for the Hyundai Creta.

JK Tyre & Industries has joined hands as a tyre partner for the Hyundai India’s exclusive membership club ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’. Through this association, the members of Hyundai Club across the country can avail exciting offers on JK Tyre’s products including their Smart Tyres range.

Talking about the all-new Creta, it comes in with 3 engine options – a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 115PS and 144Nm of peak outputs, a 1.5L diesel engine which puts out 115PS and 250Nm of peak outputs and a 1.4L turbo petrol engine that delivers 140PS and 242Nm of peak outputs. The 1.5L petrol gets a 6-speed MT and a CVT while the diesel gets 6-speed MT or 6-speed Torque converter. 1.4L turbo petrol is available only with a 7-speed DCT unit.

Official statements

Commenting on the partnership, Mr VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries said, “We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with Hyundai India for one of India’s best-selling SUV’s Creta. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide supreme quality tyres with cutting-edge features to complement the ride quality for the customer. JK Tyre’s best-in-class technologies in radial tyres and tyre testing mechanism will ensure the safety of customers driving Creta in multiple terrains. We are confident that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Hyundai Motors.”

Commenting on the partnership, Hyundai Motor India, said, “All New Creta has been a benchmark SUV ever since it was launched in March 2020. Offering customers exceptional performance, unparalleled comfort & convenience as well as opulent aesthetics, All-New Creta continues to be the customers’ brand of choice. Our partnership with JK Tyre to offer All-New Creta with UX Royale 215/60 R17, continues to carry forward this SUV’s premium offering with superior handling & driving dynamics.”