JCB India Unveils Its Biggest 52-Tonne Excavator at EXCON 2025 – Over 10 New Machines, Hydrogen Tech & Digital Upgrades Revealed

JCB India has made a big move at EXCON 2025 with the launch of its biggest excavator ever – a massive 52 tonne machine designed for tough and high volume work. This new launch is part of a much bigger showcase as the company has revealed more than 10 new machines along with several digital tools for customers.
The event is a showcase of JCB’s focus on simple, reliable and more efficient solutions for construction and infrastructure projects in India and abroad.
JCB’s display this year features upgraded excavators, stronger backhoe loaders, new compact machines and industry first technologies. The star of the lineup is the 52-tonne 520X LC excavator, made for heavy-duty jobs in mining, roads, and large-scale infrastructure work.
A Giant Leap Forward for JCB India
While announcing the new machines, JCB India’s CEO and MD, Deepak Shetty said that EXCON brings together customers, policymakers, suppliers and technology experts. It helps companies better understand the market needs and what’s coming next.
He also shared that JCB exports to over 135 countries, and many international customers from South Asia, Africa and Southeast Asia visited JCB stall this year.
A Strong Customer First Approach
JCB says its goal is always simple – reduce the user’s overall cost, improve fuel efficiency, and keep machines running for longer. Most of the new machines come with upgrades that improve comfort, safety and performance on job sites.
Mr. Shetty added that if something something matters to customers, it becomes equally important for JCB’s engineering teams. This year’s launches clearly reflect that mindset.
Focus on Clean Energy and Sustainability
Sustainability remains a big theme for JCB. The company has already developed the world’s first hydrogen engine for construction equipment. In India, its technological improvements in the last 15 years have provided 45% better fuel efficiency.
At EXCON 2025, JCB also launched a hydrogen-powered generator, another clean energy solution to its portfolio.
New Digital Tools for the Convenient
JCB launched a portal for online parts, which allows customers to purchase authentic parts easily and quickly. The company also showcased better telematics to help monitor machines in real time.
A new Operator App was also introduced to help operators keep machines healthy and minimize breakdowns.
Earlier, JCB had also introduced a training simulator for backhoe loaders. A new excavator simulator will be rolled out in 2026 to train operators in a more safe and efficient way.
A Strong Support Network
JCB has over 700 dealer touchpoints in India. It has 5 large parts warehouses and has more than 40,000 spare parts in stock.
The network includes:
- 300+ service vans
- 183 parts vans
- Workshop on Wheels units
- 6,000+ trained service engineers
- 3,500+ mobile service engineers
This helps ensure that service can be done quickly, even at remote job sites.
Key Products at EXCON 2025
Here are some of the major machines on display:
- 3DX Super Backhoe Loader – reduce running costs and fuel efficiency
- 4DX Backhoe Loader – high comfort, good performance and low noise
- 540-180 Telehandler – load up to 4 tonnes, 18 metres
- Agrimax – a new offering for agriculture customers, built on reliability
- 81 Eco Excavator – 15% more fuel efficient
- 520X LC Excavator (52.8T) – JCB’s biggest excavator, designed for tough sites
- NXT 150 Excavator – improved hydraulics, better fuel savings
- 290 LR Excavator – long reach with 57 foot digging depth
- 30Z & 36R Mini Excavators – small excavators for small urban areas
- VMT 300 Compactor – Stage V compliant, 20% more fuel efficient
Conclusion
JCB India’s EXCON 2025 showcase is not just a product display – it is a complete package of machines, digital tools, clean-energy solutions and strong customer support. With everything from the massive 52-tonne excavator to next-generation apps and simulators, JCB is preparing for the future of India’s infrastructure in a simple, practical and forward-looking manner.