JK Tyre Bags India’s Highest ESG Rating Again — Scores 81.2!

JK Tyre has obtained a new rating in ESG, and that is huge for the company. The rating is CareEdge ESG 1+, the top most rating on this scale. In simple terms, the ESG ratings demonstrate how well or poorly a company is handling its work regarding the environment, social responsibility, and governance. JK Tyre has once again received this rating, making it an important milestone as it is the third consecutive year the company has received the top rating.
The company received an overall score of 81.2, which is higher than the average for the tyre industry as a whole. A large part of this comes from how the company manages its energy use and its efforts to reduce carbon emissions. They have been investing in renewable energy and newer systems that help in tracking and reduction of emissions. They also have several policies in place that focus on long-term sustainability.
JK Tyre’s Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, commented on the rating, saying, “This recognition gives us a sense of pride and underlines our steady focus on responsible growth at the Company. This rating also endorses our belief in good corporate practices and long-term value creation.” Further, the high score indicates how seriously they view sustainability across the business.
He also mentioned that it is not easy to maintain 81.2 and that reflects the disciplined approach of the company. For them, sustainability is not something separate – it is built into their business decisions and financial planning.
Overall, this ranking places JK Tyre in very good standing as a company that is not only manufacturing tyres but also closely watching its environmental and social impact. It is a reminder of how businesses today are being measured on more than just products or profits, and JK Tyre seems to be moving in the right direction.