Maruti Victoris Tops October Sales, Outselling Grand Vitara, Hyryder & Seltos!

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris, a new entrant in the mid-size SUV segment, had a good run this October, selling 13,496 units to outperform the Grand Vitara which could only manage 10,409 units. Both cars are virtually identical under the hood, with similar engine options, an identical platform, and both roughly the same size.
So why did the Victoris sell more? Part of it comes down to how Maruti is selling them. The Victoris is sold via Maruti’s more pervasive Arena outlets, which obviously cater to a larger audience. The Grand Vitara is sold via the premium Nexa network. And that seems to be paying off for the Victoris.
Even with these numbers, the segment leader remains the Hyundai Creta, which sold 18,381 units in October. The Victoris did manage to outsell other popular SUVs like the Kia Seltos, which sold 7,130 units, and the Toyota Hyryder, which sold 11,555 units.
The pricing is quite close between the two Maruti SUVs. While the Victoris starts at about Rs. 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Grand Vitara is a bit higher at Rs. 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom). Both offer petrol, CNG, and even a petrol smart hybrid. This gives the buyer a range of options depending on their fuel preference and budget.
Strong sales of the Victoris prove that mass-market positioning works for Maruti. Through Arena outlets, the company is reaching more buyers, especially those hankering for an affordable mid-size SUV. It also proves how positioning and availability can make all the difference, even within the same brand.
In a nutshell, the Victoris has become a strong contender in the mid-size SUV segment. It is a practical choice, fairly priced with multiple fuel options, and is also available in decent numbers. Maruti seems to have got a winning formula this time, and the Victoris is reaping its benefits.