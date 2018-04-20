Jimmy Sheirgill Buys A Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill recently added a spanking new SUV to his garage, which is the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor took delivery of the G-Wagon on Akshay Tritiya, one of the few auspicious days in the Hindu calendar this year.

Delivered my Landmark Cars Mumbai, one of the official dealers for Mercedes-Benz in the region, the G63 AMG picked up by Sheirgill is finished in a classic shade of white. Prices for the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG start at INR 2.19 crores for the standard variant, and go all the way up to INR 2.44 crore for the Crazy Colour edition (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

At the heart of the G63 AMG is a 5.5-litre Bi-turbo V8 petrol engine. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 544 PS at 5,500 rpm while the peak torque of 760 Nm comes up at 5,000 rpm. Paired to an AMG specific 7G-Tronic seven speed transmission, speeds of 0-100 kmph takes this SUV from Affalterbach just 5.4 seconds.

The news comes just a few days after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Farhan Akhtar took delivery of his Jeep Grand Cherokee. A few other Bollywood actors such as Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor bought themselves a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and a Maserati Levante respectively.