Jeep To Bring The Wrangler To India On 9th August

The Jeep Wrangler is undoubtedly one of the most iconic SUVs available in the market. This rugged off-roader has been built to tackle the toughest terrains on any road surface imaginable. This icon of an SUV will soon be made available in the Indian market, on the 9th of August. The fourth-generation model called the JL generation Wrangler, would be replacing the JK generation model which is currently on sale in the Indian market for around INR 75 Lakh. While going off-road has been the sole purpose of this SUV, the new generation model promises to be more balanced, and could handle the road as well, broadening the appeal of the SUV.

We recently showcased spy shots of this new generation model, where both the 3-door and 5-door variants could be seen. This suggests that Jeep would probably offer both these models in our market. The car will come with the trademark 7-slat grille, the round headlamps and the flared wheel arches, all of which can be traced back to the iconic Jeep CJ5. Moreover, the bumpers are mounted high at both ends, which along with the almost non-existent overhang give the SUV very good approach and departure angles. We can also see the rear door mounted spare tyre, which is placed a bit lower in this model, on the backside of both 3-door and 5-door test mules for better visibility.

On the inside, this new generation model comes with an all-black interior with features like an 8.4-inch touch-enabled infotainment screen, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Connectivity, automatic climate control and more. The Wrangler, internationally, comes with a choice of four engines, two petrol options and two diesel options. The options are a 285hp/353Nm 3.6-litre V6 petrol, a 270hp/400Nm 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo-petrol, a 197hp/450Nm 2.2-litre 4-cyl turbo-diesel and a 240hp/600Nm 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel. It is still not known which engine options would be offered in our market. The Wrangler would be sold through the CBU route when launched and a priced tag upwards of INR 80 Lakh can be expected for this new model. Keep looking at this space for more news on this iconic SUV.