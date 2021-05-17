Hero Motocorp To Resume Manufacturing Operations In A Staggered Manner; Starting Today

Hero Motocorp recently announced that it will halt production completely because of the pandemic. The second wave of the pandemic forced manufacturers to take some tough calls, halting production being one of them. While the current situation is far from good, automobile manufacturers are trying to get back up on their feet, yet again. Hero Motocorp is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting single shift production at three of its plants – Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand – from Monday, May 17, that is, today.

In addition to producing for the domestic market in India, these plants will also have an enhanced focus on catering to the Global Business (GB) markets across the world.

The Company continues to monitor the situation closely and the remaining manufacturing plants and other facilities will also open up gradually. Meanwhile, with the ongoing concerted vaccination drive across the organization, more than 90% of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated. Strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations. Hero MotoCorp had proactively halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22-May 2, which was then extended till May 16. All corporate offices of the company have already been in Work from Home (WFH) mode.