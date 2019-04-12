Jeep Compass Trailhawk To Make Its India Debut In July 2019

The much-awaited Jeep Compass Trailhawk Version will be launched in India by late June or in the month of July 2019. It will be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which propels the SUV’s other variants, but this engine will make an appearance in a BS-VI ready form and come paired with an automatic gearbox. What will be the Jeep Compass’ top-spec offering, expect the Trailhawk version to be priced accordingly.

Besides being a more capable off-roader, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk will also address the need, where it missed out on a diesel-automatic offering in its lineup. The 2.0-litre diesel engine will come paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and continue to transfer 170 HP and 350 Nm to all its wheels. Additionally, over and above the Jeep Compass Limited (O) 4WD variant, the Compass Trailhawk offers an additional rock mode in its terrain selector dial, a rear locking differential, and a low-range ratio for tricky situations.

With an additional ground clearance of 20mm over the vanilla variant, the Compass Trailhawk also gets better approach and departure angles (30 & 33.6 degrees), underbody skid plates, tweaked suspension for the rough, and recovery hooks painted in red. The Compass Trailhawk’s water fording capabilities at 480mm is also higher than the stand model’s 405mm.

On the inside, the 8.4″ infotainment screen is bigger than the one in other variants. For India, the car could borrow the panoramic sunroof which was recently introduced on the Limited Plus variant and come fitted with dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in off-road friendly, all-terrain rubber. Visual differentiation will be easy as the Trailhawk will be slapped with a ‘Trail-rated’ badge and decals on the bonnet.

Sitting at the top of the range, the Tralhawk could be priced near the INR 27 lakh mark. At that price, while the addition of an automatic gearbox paired with the diesel motor is a welcome addition, hardcore fans would’ve liked to see the option of a manual gearbox too. But even with that automatic gearbox, this will be one of the most accomplished factory-fresh off-roaders out there. And we say this because the standard Compass 4WD is seriously capable on its own too.