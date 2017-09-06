Tata Nexon India Launch On September 21, Official Bookings Open Next Week

Tata Motors will commence bookings for Nexon compact SUV from September 11, 2017, across all its authorized dealerships in India. The Nexon is the fourth product under the Impact design philosophy. The car can be booked against an amount of INR 11,000. The Nexon compact SUV will be launched in India on September 21, 2017.

Feature wise, the Tata Nexon comes equipped with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, ivory coloured accents across the body, LED tail lights, integrated spoiler, roof rails and a dual tone paintjob. Inside, the model receives a number of features such as a three tone dashboard, central console with tambour door mechanism, Harman sourced 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and eight speakers, automatic climate control, voice command, reverse parking camera with sensors, air vents for the second row.

Tata Motors will also offer three drive modes in the Nexon that include Eco, City and Sport. Safety features available as standard on the Nexon will include dual airbags at the front, ABS and corner stability control. Other safety features include ISOFIX seats, brake assist and adjustable headrests at the front and rear.

The upcoming Tata Nexon will be available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine is capable of producing 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque while the diesel motor produces 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a six speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT model is expected to arrive early next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Since its first showcase at the Auto Expo 2014, the Tata Nexon has been one of the most talked about and most awaited SUVs from Tata Motors. With its unique styling and the most appreciated feature set, the Nexon is a winner and a perfect car for the urban, young customers. With the Nexon, we have set new benchmarks in India’s fastest growing SUV segment and the recent feedback of the car from experts have been very encouraging. As per our turnaround strategy, we are working with a renewed focus and energy to improve our market share and bring products faster to market. We are delighted with the response and to cater to the increased demand, we are opening bookings soon.”