Citroen To Launch First Car In India In 2021

Part of the Paris based Group PSA, brand Citroen will launch their first highly-localised, mainstream product in India before the end of 2021. As one of Europe’s largest car maker, Group PSA also holds other brands like Peugeot, DS, Opel and Vauxhall under its umbrella, however, it is Citroen that has been chosen to make its debut in our country as its range meets future industry norms and customers’ expectations.

Citroen has been around as a popular international brand since 1919 and even in India, is well known among enthusiasts, thanks to WRC and Nine-time champion Sebastian Loeb. The India project was announced as part of the ‘Push to Pass’ plan and launched at the beginning of 2017 with the signing of two joint venture agreements with CK Birla Group. The Group’s aim is to “be Indian in India”, to manufacture vehicles and powertrains in the State of Tamil Nadu and to bring state of the art technology for an eco-friendly new product range.

Talking about the development, C.K. Birla, Chairman CK Birla Group of Companies said, “Announcement of Citroën brand for our Vehicle JV in India, soon after the inauguration of the Powertrain JV greenfield facility at Hosur in late 2018, is a major milestone for the longterm partnership of PSA Groupe & CK Birla Group. It is truly an exciting brand for the Indian consumers seeking international eco-friendly products designed for & made in India with unique styling & comfort.”

During the presentation of FY2018 financial results and the second phase of its strategic plan ‘Push to Pass’ for the period 2019-2021, Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing board, confirmed the Group PSA’s ambition to conquer new markets and announced that the Citroën brand has been chosen to enter the Indian market. In 2018, the Brand sold 1.05 million vehicles in over 90 markets.

On the brand’s debut in a market like India, Linda Jackson, Citroën Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very proud to launch Citroën in India, one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Building on the Brand’s success in Europe with 5 consecutive years of growth, I am convinced that Citroën’s selling proposition of unique styling, eco-friendly & comfortable cars at the heart of the market has all the potential to satisfy Indian customers.”