MG Hector Plus Seven-Seat Version To Launch in Jan 2021

January 2021 will witness the arrival of several new automobiles and another one has just been confirmed for the upcoming month. MG Motors India has confirmed that it will roll out a seven-seat version of the MG Hector Plus in January 2021. For the uninitiated, the MG Hector Plus that we have on sale currently, benefits from a six-seat layout with the middle row getting widely acclaimed captain seats. The MG Hector Plus is a six-seat version of the standard Hector and was introduced to cater to the needs of larger families.

The six-seat version gets captain seats in the middle row while the seven-seat version will get bench seats.

While the current seat arrangement may appear more premium, the seven-seat, full three-row set up could make the newer car more popular among larger families. If stars align in our favour, we might also get to see a few cosmetic changes inside and out to differentiate between the six-seat and seven-versions of the Hector Plus. Although, most probably, it will make do with the same changes that we saw on the Hector Plus including a larger grille, its own LED DRL style, new skid plate and lesser chrome on the exterior profile. It gets an updated iSmart infotainment system and a dual-tone upholstery.

The Hector Plus offers plenty of space and premiumness in the middle row, finished in tan leather upholstery with contrast stitching, the captain’s chairs look very welcoming and comfortable. Third-row passengers get their own AC controls and overall, it is quite a comfy vehicle. The Hector Plus is available with three engines. A 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual, producing 170 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque; a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that comes with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch auto, producing 143 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque; and 1.5-litre petrol with a mild-hybrid system and 6-speed manual churning 143 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Hector Plus comes with a large 10.4-inch touchscreen system, offering MG’s new ‘chit-chat’ feature that includes pre-recorded responses to questions. Also, in this era of connected tech, Hector Plus comes with over 55 connected features. Other than that, the Hector Plus, in top-spec variant, also features a panoramic sunroof, six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, eight-colour ambient lighting, an Infinity audio system and useful 360-degree parking camera. Safety features include six airbags, ESC, auto headlamps and wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and front and rear parking sensors.