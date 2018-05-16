Jeep Compas Trailhawk Details And Specifications Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

Ahead of its Indian debut that is likely to take place in the coming months, details of the upcoming Jeep Compass Trailhawk variant have made their way to the web. The off-road oriented version of the Compass will get a number of visual enhancements and feature additions to distinguish it from the standard model.

On the outside, the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk will feature redesigned bumpers with better approach and departure angles for the front and rear respectively, a recovery hook finished in a shade of red, black decal on the bonnet, black underbody skid plates and new 17 inch alloy wheels. This variant of Jeep’s compact SUV will have a 20mm more ground clearance than the standard model.

Inside, the Trailhwak variant of the Jeep Compass will come equipped with an all black themed cabin, cruise control, panoramic sunroof, Hill Descent Control, Active Drive Low-range 4WD with a new ‘Rock’ mode under the Selec-Terrain 4WD system. Reports suggest that bookings for the Compass Trailhawk have already begun against an amount of INR 2.5 lakh.

At the heart of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk variant will be the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. This engine though, will be paired to a nine speed automatic transmission. This will be the first time that the Compass will be available as a diesel automatic variant. The Compass Trailhawk is likely to arrive with a price tag of approximately INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). More details are likely to surface soon, stay tuned for updates.

Source: Autocar India