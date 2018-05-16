Get Touratech Alumimium Panniers Worth INR 1,95,000 With Ducati Multistrada 950

Ducati India has announced a very special offer on the Multistrada 950. Ducati India has introduced a limited period offers where every customer who buys a Multistrada 950 will get a set of Touratech Alumimium Panniers worth INR 1,95,000 at no additional cost. This offer is available for a limited time at all Ducati dealerships across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Kolkata and Chennai.

The aluminum side panniers, manufactured in collaboration with Touratech, are made from anodized natural aluminium with practical top-opening design. The left pannier can accommodate a full-face helmet and features a total capacity at 85 liters, they fit in perfectly with the bike without affecting handling.

With rider centric customised offerings such as unlimited kilometres roadside assistance, extended warranty programme & Ducati Financial Services offering 0% rate of interest, this is yet another initiative by Ducati India to add more value to the Ducati ownership experience.

The Ducati Multistrada 950 comes with a wide range of accessories like Tubeless spoke rims, Termignoni exhaust, engine protection, carbon fibre parts, LED headlamps, and different types of rider’s seats to name a few.