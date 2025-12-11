MG Majestor Spotted Again With Zero Camouflage!

The MG Majestor has been sighted again – almost a year after its first public debut at the 2025 Auto Expo. This time, the SUV was seen standing in what appeared to be a dealer yard. There was no camouflage on the outside, but the interior was covered completely. The car also had a thin layer of dust, which indicates that it has been sitting there for a while and not used for testing recently. In fact, it almost seems like MG is in no hurry to hide it or to launch it.
For many people, this brings up a simple question, what is going on with the Majestor?
From what we know, the Majestor is not an entirely new car. It is based on the MG Gloster, and it shares the same platform, engines and basic mechanical layout. MG could have easily named it the Gloster facelift, but since the Gloster never achieved the popularity MG hoped, the company appears to be attempting a new beginning with a new name.
Under the hood, the Majestor is expected to carry on with the familiar 2.0 litre diesel engines. The twin-turbos develop 216 PS and 478 Nm, whereas the single-turbos develop 161 PS and 373 Nm. Both engines are coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The twin-turbos receive 4WD, whereas the single-turbos may be 2WD to keep prices lower.
The latest spy shots also show that the Majestor may be slightly larger than the Gloster. The design has a more modern appearance, including vertical LED headlights, slim DRLs, a revised grille, large wheels, connected tail lamps and dual exhausts. The “MAJESTOR” lettering on the tailgate makes it look more distinctive. Inside, it retains the Gloster’s basic layout but with enough updates to make it feel more up to date.
One interesting note is that MG appears to be making the SUV a better off-road vehicle. Reports suggest the Majestor could get three locking differentials which is more than what the Gloster or even the Toyota Fortuner offers.
Price expectations are also not clear. The Gloster comes between Rs 38.33 lakh and Rs 43.17 lakh but heavy discounts bring it down a lot. MG may either correct the Gloster’s pricing, or place the Majestor above it, or replace the Gloster itself. Because of this confusion, a price range is difficult to guess, but a rough band of Rs 35-46 lakh seems possible.
The biggest question still remains the launch. MG has been silent for months, and the fact that the Majestor test car was sitting uncovered and collecting dust suggests that the company doesn’t have immediate plans to launch it. Still, many believe it could arrive sometime in 2026 if MG chooses to move forward.
All in all, the Majestor is ready on paper, spotted in real life but its future on Indian roads is still uncertain.