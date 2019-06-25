Jawa Unveils Their Official Accessories And Merchandise

Delivering lovely motorcycles with a wave of nostalgia, the Jawa brand has now taken the next step. The company has now unveiled its list of accessories and merchandise. The company has now listed a list of accessories that would be made available for the two bikes the company is currently selling. Moreover, the brand is also selling some accessories to enhance the appearance of the bikes, while offering protection. The brand soon would be expanding the range of these accessories, which are currently on sale on their website and dealers across the country. Listed below are the accessories along with the prices.

Riding Gear: Helmet – INR 2,349 Jawa jacket (KNOX® CE Level 1) – INR 7,499 Riding gloves – INR 2,499 T-shirt – INR 899

Bike Accessories Grab rail – INR 749 Crash guard (Chrome or Matte Black) – INR 1,599 Rear spoiler – INR 999 Bar end mirrors – INR 1,499



The company currently has two motorcycles on sale. The first one called the Jawa and the other is called the 42. As standard, the motorcycles come with a single channel ABS module with a drum brake at the rear. For an additional sum of INR 8,000, Jawa also sells a dual disc, dual channel ABS module. Deliveries of the latter will start from the end of this month, as confirmed by CEO Anupam Thareja on his Twitter account.

Both these bikes, the Jawa and the Jawa 42 use the same engine. This liquid-cooled, DOHC, single cylinder, 293 cc engine is rated to produce 27 hp of maximum power and 28 Nm of maximum torque. Great effort was put in to mimic the sound the 2-stroke motors from the past produced. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed transmission. Suspension duties are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorber at the rear. While a single channel ABS is offered as standard with both bikes, customers can pay a little extra to get a dual disc variant with dual channel ABS. Price of the Jawa 42 is INR 1.55 Lakh and that of the Jawa is INR 1.64 Lakh, whereas the dual disc variant of both these models attracts a premium of INR 8,000.