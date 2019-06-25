Jeep Compass Trailhawk Now On Sale, Priced At INR 26.80 Lakh

The ever so popular Compass SUV from iconic American manufacturer Jeep now has a new top-of-the-line variant. Called the Trailhawk, this new variant is priced at INR 26.80 Lakh, ex-showroom, Pan-India. It exceeds the current top of the line model, the Limited plus 4×4 by INR 3.7 Lakh and does justify that hefty price tag by offering quite some additional features over the same. Competing with the likes of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector, in the Trailhawk avatar, the Compass can also give the likes of the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner a run for its money by covering up for the lack of space, in terms of size, with equally good, if not better, off-road capabilities.

The first major difference between the two is the introduction of the BS – VI engine, which makes the car future proof for when the new emission norms would kick in from next year. Moreover, the car also comes with a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard, this combination of a diesel motor with an automatic gearbox was sorely missed in this segment. Other additions include a larger touch enable infotainment screen, with built-in navigation, Engine Stop / Start, Cruise Control, Hill Descent Control, higher ground clearance with better approach and departure angles, and an additional rock mode along with Auto, Sand, Mud and Snow.

Commenting on the Trailhawk’s price announcement, Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We are offering a lot more of the Jeep DNA in the Trailhawk which we believe Indian customers will appreciate and enjoy. Our Trail Rated All-wheel Drive SUV has all the core ingredients that a Jeep SUV should have, and additionally delivers to the Indian’s customer’s aspirations of intelligent driving aids and equipment for both the urban and adventurous, prioritises the safety of occupants and makes you a part of a long lineage that the global Jeep community is proud of.”

To know more about this SUV, which can tackle almost any challenge thrown at it off-road as well as on-road, do watch our in-depth review of the car which is linked below.