Jawa Perak Teased Before Its 15th November Launch

Precisely a year after resuscitating the brand in the form of three new motorcycles, Jawa will be launching the third motorcycle which arguably grabbed the most eyeballs at the event last year. The Jawa Perak has been teased before its launch on the 15th of November, 2019. A factory-custom, the teaser image reveals a single-seater’s silhouette, which could mean that the motorcycle will perhaps arrive in the same form as it was first revealed.

A bobber version of the 42 and the Jawa, the Perak was initially announced at a price of INR 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) when it was first revealed a year ago. Compared to its other two cousins, the motorcycle is powered by a larger, 334 cc engine, which is a bored-out version of the same motor seen on the other bikes. This larger engine will be tuned to produce 30 bhp and 31 Nm of torque and come fitted with disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Comparison: Benelli Imperiale 400 Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 Vs Jawa

What appears to be a hard-tail, the Jawa Perak does employ a rear monoshock for suspension. There is no subframe bolted to the main chassis and the saddle stays on a tiny extension. Design highlights of the bike include all-black, spoke-type wheels, fatter Pirelli rubber, and a flush-fitting speedometer which is embedded into the headlight nacelle. The handlebar gets bar end mirrors to complete the retro look, however, we think those could be offered as optional.

The tail light finds a spot behind the saddle so that there is nothing between your eyes and the beautiful fender. Compared to the other two motorcycles, the Jawa Perak’s engine has been finished in matte black. Where the other two get a chrome-finished twin-pipe setup for releasing exhaust gases, the Perak comes fitted with blacked-out pipes. However, given the upcoming BS-VI norms, our guess is that they won’t be the same as we saw on the bike last year. We’ll keep you updated with all the details from the launch venue. Tune in to our social channels and YouTube post 7 pm on the 15th of November.