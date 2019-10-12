Jawa 90th Anniversary Edition Launched; Priced At INR 1.72 Lakh

Recently, Jawa Motorcycles celebrated its 90th anniversary by launching a new limited edition bike called the 90th Anniversary edition. This limited edition Jawa model is based on the Jawa dual-channel ABS model and is limited to only 90 units, as it pays homage to the 500 OHV, which was the first Jawa motorcycle built in Czechoslovakia almost 90 years ago. This special edition Jawa motorcycle will reach showrooms by 15th of October 2019 and will be available with a price tag of INR 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is the same as the standard Jawa.

Mechanically, the special edition model continues to use the same 293cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine as on the standard motorcycle. This engine can develop 26 PS of power and about 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features a twin exhaust pipe. For a smooth and comfortable ride, the motorcycle uses telescopic hydraulic forks at the front and gas canister twin shock hydraulic springs at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by dual-channel ABS with a 280mm disc at the front and a 240mm rear disc with floating callipers. The motorcycle is fitted with an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. The Jawa weighs in at about 170 kgs, while the seat height is 765mm. The fuel tank has a total capacity of 14 litres.

Also Read: Jawa’s Delivery Estimator Would Tell You How Long You’ll Need To Wait

In terms of design and features, the special edition bike features the Jawa 500 OHV inspired paint scheme of red and ivory with the complete pinstripe on the fuel tank. To enhance the retro-premium look of the motorcycle, it also gets a chrome-finished engine and exhaust. Each of these limited edition 90 units will feature the 90th Anniversary commemorative emblem on the fuel tank along with an individual serial number. To own the special edition motorcycle customers are required to place their bookings at their nearest Jawa dealerships before October 22, 2019. The company will then select 90 lucky customers via a lucky draw from the total bookings received. The deliveries will then commence after the motorcycles are allotted to their respective 90 customers.