Jawa Introduces Golden Stripes Offer; Will Bring Alloy-Wheels And Bar-End Mirrors At Discounted Rates

With the arrival of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Honda CB 350, it was pretty much inevitable that Jawa Motorcycles, under Classic Legends’ name, will retaliate. And that’s exactly what happened with the Jawa 42. The company recently launched the 2021 iteration of the Jawa 42 in India, christened as Jawa 42 2.1. Essentially, the Jawa 42 2.1 is a sportier version of the Jawa 42 and also makes do with a set of new features.

When the company rolled out the updated version, we secretly wished that some of these features make their appearance as great add-ons on the standard Jawa and the 42.

It seems like the God of Wheels has answered our prayers as the company has now rolled out the ‘Golden Stripes’ offer for owners of the Jawa and Forty-Two. The offer is valid on motorcycles purchased in March 2021. Under the Jawa Golden Stripes offer, owners can add alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and bar-end mirrors to their motorcycles at discounted prices. Normally, the cost of these parts adds up to Rs 14,500, but now these can be bought at a special rate of Rs 7,999 under the offer. While the alloy wheels certainly up the look of the motorcycles, they also bring the convenience of tubeless tyres.

Meanwhile, the bar-end mirrors add to the motorcycle’s overall aesthetics. For more details on the Golden Scheme, we recommend you visit your nearest Jawa dealership.

Apart from these cosmetic tweaks, both the motorcycles remain unchanged. Both Jawa and Jawa forty two continue to sport the 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine. Both bikes now feature India’s first cross port technology that increases the volumetric efficiency of the engine by enabling better flow of charge and exhaust gases and improves power and torque output. Both motorcycles become heavier with a slight drop in power and torque figures as compared to their BS4 counterparts.

Both motorcycles now weigh 172kg each, which is 2 kilograms more than the BS4 models. In addition to the weight gain, the updated engine on the motorcycle also has a slight drop in power and torque figures. The 293 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine of the Jawa and Jawa 42 produced 27 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. Now, with the BS6 update, this engine churns out 26.51 PS and 27.05 Nm. This implies that the BS6 Jawa and BS6 Jawa 42 have 0.86 PS of less power and 0.96 Nm of less torque as compared to their BS4 counterparts.

It must be noted that the Jawa 42 in its new 2.1 guise produces 0.8PS more than the standard 42. In all, the Jawa 42 is currently available in three variants – single disc, double-disc, and the 42 2.1. The single-disc variant is priced at INR 1.68 lakh* while the double-disc variant is priced at INR 1.77 lakh*.