BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T Is Finally Here!

When Hero MotoCorp first rolled out the Xpulse 200, it was launched in two variants: Xpulse 200 and Xpulse 200T. The latter was the more road-biased cousin of the Xpulse 200 but as soon as the BS6 era kicked in, both the motorcycles were off the shelf for some time. Hero did update the Xpulse 200 to meet the stringent BS6 norms but the Xpulse 200T didn’t make the cut. Until now as the company has officially launched the BS6 compliant version of the Xpulse 200T at INR 1,12,800 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

It only gets necessary updates to meet the latest emission rules. Hero has not made any other changes to the design or features of the BS6 XPulse 200T.

To make the Xpulse 200T comply with the BS6 norms, Hero MotoCorp has included a fuel-injection system fueling the 199.6cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The oil-cooler is a welcome addition but not as much to justify the extra price. Engine output has taken a slight dip, the motor now generating 18.1PS and 16.15Nm. That’s 0.3PS and 0.95Nm less than the BS4 model. More importantly, peak torque on the 200T is 0.3Nm lesser than the XPulse 200 and the Xtreme 200S.

We are yet to hear from Hero regarding the difference in engine tune, and we will update this space once we get the answers. Hopefully, the XPulse 200T will be more peppy and smooth now, much like how the XPulse 200 BS6 turned out. The chunky cat-con, coupled with the aforementioned changes, has resulted in a 4kg weight gain, with the kerb weight now rated at 154kg.

The XPulse 200T tourer comes fitted with a digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity and a turn-by-turn navigation system and LED headlamp and taillamp. Compared to the Xpulse 200, the Xpulse 200T is more road-focused and hence, continues with 17-inch wheels, and has a ground clearance of 177 mm.

Unlike the standard off-road capable Hero XPulse 200, the XPulse 200T was not much of a commercial success for Hero MotoCorp. In its second innings with the BS6 updates, Hero will be hoping to rake in some better sales volumes with the XPulse 200T.